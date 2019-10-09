South Central Florida Life

Stand with Victims of Domestic Violence by saying “Not in My Town”

Special to the Caloosa Belle
Posted 10/9/19

(Caloosa Belle/Dale Conyers) Pictured in no order: Sheriff Steve Whidden (Hendry County Sheriff's Office), Sgt. Wanda Hainley (HCSO Criminal Interdiction Unit/Human Trafficking), Viridiana Acosta

(Caloosa Belle/Dale Conyers) Pictured in no order: Sheriff Steve Whidden (Hendry County Sheriff’s Office), Sgt. Wanda Hainley (HCSO Criminal Interdiction Unit/Human Trafficking), Viridiana Acosta (ACT Sexual Assault Counselor), Ruby Garcia (HCSO Victim Advocate), Jennifer Benton (CEO of ACT), Deyannira Cotilla (ACT Outreach Sexual Assault Counselor), Nancy Acevedo (ACT Sexual Assault Services Coordinator).

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden and the members of the Hendry County Sherriff’s Office are partnering with Abuse Counseling and Treatment Centers (ACT) to bring awareness to the community regarding Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking through their “Not In My Town!” campaign.

Victims of Domestic Violence have painted colorful pumpkin signs in the Art Therapy Program, (one of many programs provided for victims receiving counseling at ACT). The pumpkins will be displayed at businesses throughout the county during the month of October. If you haven’t received your sign yet, contact Sgt. Hainley at the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office so you can show your support!

If you are a victim or know someone who is a victim, please be their voice and stand with them by saying “Not In My Town!” and reporting it.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office 863-674-5600

Abuse Counseling & Treatment Center 239-939-3112

Human Trafficking National Hotline 888-373-7888

To join the “Not In My Town” campaign T-shirts are available at Ragin’ Graphics on Main St. in LaBelle.

The pictures being held were hand painted by victims of domestic violence during their art therapy sessions provided at the shelter.

