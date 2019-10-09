Stand with Victims of Domestic Violence by saying “Not in My Town”

(Caloosa Belle/Dale Conyers) Pictured in no order: Sheriff Steve Whidden (Hendry County Sheriff’s Office), Sgt. Wanda Hainley (HCSO Criminal Interdiction Unit/Human Trafficking), Viridiana Acosta …
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden and the members of the Hendry County Sherriff’s Office are partnering with Abuse Counseling and Treatment Centers (ACT) to bring awareness to the community regarding Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking through their “Not In My Town!” campaign.
Victims of Domestic Violence have painted colorful pumpkin signs in the Art Therapy Program, (one of many programs provided for victims receiving counseling at ACT). The pumpkins will be displayed at businesses throughout the county during the month of October. If you haven’t received your sign yet, contact Sgt. Hainley at the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office so you can show your support!
If you are a victim or know someone who is a victim, please be their voice and stand with them by saying “Not In My Town!” and reporting it.
Hendry County Sheriff’s Office 863-674-5600
Abuse Counseling & Treatment Center 239-939-3112
Human Trafficking National Hotline 888-373-7888
To join the “Not In My Town” campaign T-shirts are available at Ragin’ Graphics on Main St. in LaBelle.
The pictures being held were hand painted by victims of domestic violence during their art therapy sessions provided at the shelter.