South Central Florida Life

AP PHOTOS: Hungary hosts track and field world championships, a major sports event

Posted 8/23/23

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Millions of viewers around the world turned their focus to Hungary this month to watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships as the country's capital of Budapest stepped …

This story requires a subscription for $5.99/month.
Already a subscriber? Log in to continue. Otherwise, click here to subscribe.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

AP PHOTOS: Hungary hosts track and field world championships, a major sports event

Posted

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Millions of viewers around the world turned their focus to Hungary this month to watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships as the country's capital of Budapest stepped on the global stage to deliver a major international sports event.

At a cost of nearly $700 million, the city's sparkling National Athletics Center, on the left bank of the Danube River, is hosting more than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries.

Here are some of the best AP images from the first few days of the nine-day track and field event that wraps up on Sunday.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Libya probes the collapse of two dams after flood devastated an eastern city, killing over 11,000

Poland is shaken by reports that consular officials took bribes to help migrants enter Europe and US

Letter showing Pope Pius XII had detailed information from German Jesuit about Nazi crimes revealed

Dozens of Syrians are among the missing in catastrophic floods in Libya, a war monitor says

x