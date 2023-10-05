South Central Florida Life

AP Week in Pictures: North America Sept. 29 - Oct. 5

Posted 10/5/23

Sept. 29 - Oct. 5, 2023

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is ousted, former President Donald Trump is back in court, and a suspect is charged in the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur …

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is ousted, former President Donald Trump is back in court, and a suspect is charged in the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Wally Santana in New York.

