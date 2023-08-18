South Central Florida Life

Drone shot down over central Moscow, no injuries reported

Posted 8/18/23

Officials say Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone over central Moscow and some fragments fell on an exposition center. The Defense Ministry said the drone was shot down about 4 a.m. …

This story requires a subscription for $5.99/month.
Already a subscriber? Log in to continue. Otherwise, click here to subscribe.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Drone shot down over central Moscow, no injuries reported

Posted

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone over central Moscow early Friday and some fragments fell on an exposition center, officials said.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the drone was shot down about 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) and there were no injuries or fire caused by the fragments.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of the fragments fell on the grounds of the Expocentre, an exhibition complex adjacent to the Moscow City commercial and office complex that was hit twice by drones in the past month.

The area is about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) west of the Kremlin.

The defense ministry called the latest incident “another terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime.”

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Libya probes the collapse of two dams after flood devastated an eastern city, killing over 11,000

Poland is shaken by reports that consular officials took bribes to help migrants enter Europe and US

Letter showing Pope Pius XII had detailed information from German Jesuit about Nazi crimes revealed

Dozens of Syrians are among the missing in catastrophic floods in Libya, a war monitor says

x