Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/23/23

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $60.2 million.

The Palm Beach Gardens, …

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $60.2 million.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.03 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DY

