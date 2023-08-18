Highlands County Road Watch Report

Posted Friday, August 18, 2023 12:39 pm

HIGHLANDS COUNTY — The following column is the Road Watch report for Highlands County for the week beginning Sunday, August 20, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• US 27 from Glades County line to Polk County line: (Maintenance contract project) Crews will be mowing and picking up litter along US 27 northbound and southbound from the Glades County line to the Polk County line. Please watch for workers in the work zone and use caution in the area.

• US 27 at South Lakeview Road: (Construction project) Crews will be widening US 27 at South Lakeview Road for off-set left turns. Additional work includes constructing asphalt bulb-outs and installing a traffic signal at the intersection of US 27 and South Lakeview Road. Please use caution and watch for crews working in the work zone.

Motorists should expect intermittent single daytime lane closures on northbound and/or southbound US 27 at Lakeview Road Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Estimated completion is summer 2023.

• US 27 from south of SR 70 to north of SR 70: (Construction project) Intersection improvements. Crews will be reconstructing the intersection with concrete pavement, resurfacing SR 70 and US 27 near the intersection, shoulder work, drainage improvements, signalization, and lighting, and signing and pavement markings.

Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime intermittent lane closures on US 27 and SR 70 near the intersection.

SR 70 eastbound and westbound traffic has been shifted to the newly constructed travel lanes.

The driveways for Circle K and the BP Station will be impacted while crews place concrete at the intersection. Motorists will need to access Circle K from SR 70 and BP from US 27. The Circle K driveway off US 27 will be utilized as an Exit Only and the BP driveway off SR 70 will be utilized as an Exit Only.

Estimated completion is summer 2023.



As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.