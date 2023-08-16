South Central Florida Life

Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/16/23

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company …

This story requires a subscription for $5.99/month.
Already a subscriber? Log in to continue. Otherwise, click here to subscribe.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $7.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICK

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Man who crashed car hours before Hurricane Idalia's landfall is fourth Florida death

Rescue helicopter pilot says he heard bangs before fiery crash that killed 2, report says

SpaceX can't launch its giant rocket again until fixes are made, FAA says

Miami Beach's iconic Clevelander Hotel and Bar to be replaced with affordable housing development

x