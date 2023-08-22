South Central Florida Life

US Coast Guard rescues man who was stranded on an island in the Bahamas for 3 days

Posted 8/22/23

The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued a 64-year-old man who spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas after an aircrew saw flares being sent up near a disabled sailboat. A crew from Air …

This story requires a subscription for $5.99/month.
Already a subscriber? Log in to continue. Otherwise, click here to subscribe.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

US Coast Guard rescues man who was stranded on an island in the Bahamas for 3 days

Posted

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescued a 64-year old man who spent three days stranded on an island in the Bahamas after an aircrew spotted flares being fired near a disabled sailboat.

Crew members from a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircraft dropped food, water and a radio to establish communications with the man, who was not identified by the agency.

The Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark rescued the man Friday on Cay Sal, Bahamas, the agency said in a news release.

The man was in good health, the release said.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig. "This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel. Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Uncertain and afraid: Florida’s immigrants grapple with a disrupted reality under new law

In victory for Trump, Florida GOP won't require signing loyalty oath to run in presidential primary

On the road again: Commuting makes a comeback as employers try to put pandemic in the rearview

Man who crashed car hours before Hurricane Idalia's landfall is fourth Florida death

x