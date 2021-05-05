Collier County Clerk’s Office to hold “Passport Saturday”

Posted Wednesday, May 5, 2021 2:17 pm

NAPLES — Collier County Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel is pleased to announce that her office will hold a special “Passport Saturday” event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the North Collier Government Services Center, 2335 Orange Blossom Drive in Naples.

“Passport Saturday” is especially designed to accommodate county residents who wish to apply for a United States passport; however, are unable to take time off during regular weekday office hours. To participate in the event, residents must be first time passport applicants or have an expired passport that was issued more than 15 years ago. If applying for a passport for a child under 16, both parents/guardians must authorize the issuance of the passport, and all applicants, including children, must be present. Those wishing to renew a current passport or an expired passport that was issued within the last 15 years should not attend this event, but instead should follow the instructions found on the website of the U.S. Department of State, Office of Passport Services, www.travel.state.gov.

“It’s time to travel again! Countries are lifting travel restrictions, cruise ships will soon be sailing, and Americans want to travel,” said Clerk Crystal Kinzel. “We understand that families have to juggle hectic work and school schedules during the regular business week, so this is a great opportunity for them, especially if they are planning to travel during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.”

Before arriving to apply for a passport, it is requested that applicants visit the website of the U.S. Department of State, Office of Passport Services, www.travel.state.gov, to learn about the specific requirements, including identification, photos and other documentation. Those filling out the application in advance (form DS-11 found at travel.state.gov) must use black ink and should not sign the application until in the presence of a deputy clerk.

To successfully apply for a passport, all applicants must bring the following:

Evidence of United States Citizenship, such as:

• U.S. birth certificate with official seal

• Prior U.S. passport



• Certificate of naturalization (if applicable)

Photo Identification, such as:

• Valid driver’s license

Prior passport

• Government employee identification (city, county, state, or federal)

• U.S. military or military dependent identification

Passport Photo

• Recent color photo (white background, eyeglasses removed)



• 2 inches by 2 inches in size

Two Separate Forms of Payment

As part of the service, separate fees are paid to both the Clerk’s office and the Department of State, as follows:

• $35 acceptance fee for each application payable, to the Collier County Clerk of Court. This fee must be paid by cash, credit card, money order or certified check (no personal checks).

• $110 fee for each adult application, and $80 fee for each minor child application, payable to the U.S. Department of State. This fee must be paid by personal check or money order (no cash or credit card payments).

• Those who wish to receive expedited services from the U.S. Department of State can pay an additional $60 expedited service fee.

According to the U.S. Department of State, approved applicants can expect to receive their passport in approximately 10 to 12 weeks with routine service, and approximately four to six weeks with expedited service.