South Central Florida Life

Submit a memorial

Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.

Artice R. Holland

Posted 9/5/23

Mr. Artice R. Holland of Tampa, FL passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023.

This story requires a subscription for $5/month.
Already a subscriber? Log in to continue. Otherwise, click here to subscribe.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Artice R. Holland

Posted

Mr. Artice R. Holland of Tampa, FL passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023. Funeral Ser-vice will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at Allen Temple A.M.E Church, 2101 N. Lowe Street, Tampa, FL 33605 with Rev. Dr. Glenn B. Dames Jr., Ofﬁ ciating. Inter-ment will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610.
Mr. Artice R Hol-land was a native of Okeechobee, FL, and a resident of Tampa for years. He attend-ed The University of Florida and Univer-sity of South Florida and was a member of Allen Temple A.M.E Church.
He leaves to cher-ish his memory: his wife of 29 years, Bev-erly Dumas Holland; son, Artice L. Hol-land, Tallahassee, FL; daughter, Ranita D. Holland, Hattiesburg, MS; granddaughter, Aziyah M. Austin, Hattiesburg, MS; two sisters, Willie
“Bill” Reed (Quincy), Hattiesburg, MS and Pamela Holland, Okeechobee FL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Sep-tember 8, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ray Williams Funeral Home, 301 N. Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606.
Arrangements entrusted to RAY WILLIAMS FUNER-AL HOME, Rhodes & Northern, Owners. www.raywilliamsfu-neralhome.com

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Joe Edward Clayton

Ernest Wayman

Royce Brown Miller

Antonio-Jose Garcia Navarrete, 15

x