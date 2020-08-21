South Central Florida Life
Featured

Kiwanis Club inducts two members into club Hall Of Fame

More Featured

More Lake Okeechobee

Coronavirus

23 deaths in Okeechobee County related to COVID-19 since March, according to Florida Department of Health

OKEECHOBEE – The Florida Department of Health reported the 23rd death in Okeechobee County related to COVID-19 on Sept. 19. The most recent death added to the report is that of a 96-year-old individual whose positive test was entered in the state data base on Sept. 1.

Okeechobee County Courthouse reverts back to Phase I COVID-19 restrictions

By Patty HarrisNineteenth Judicial Circuit Court OKEECHOBEE -- Effective immediately, Sept. 16, until further notice the Okeechobee County Courthouse (Judicial Center) is reverting back to …

Okeechobee County has 21st COVID-19 related death

OKEECHOBEE – The Florida Department of Health reported the 21st death in Okeechobee County related to COVID-19 on Sept. 12. The most recent death is that of a 94-year-old woman whose positive …

More Coronavirus

Community

4-H offers virtual clubs

GAINESVILLE — Florida 4-H now has virtual 4-H Clubs dealing with a variety of topics.

As organic food sales soar, growers look to essential oils to suppress pests, diseases

A team of UF/IFAS scientists will work with a team of researchers nationwide to study whether essential oils really can work to help thwart pests and diseases on organic fruits and vegetables.

Long-needed traffic signal is coming soon

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — Construction is underway for the long-awaited new traffic signal on North Ninth Street. Expect lane closures during construction, which is expected …

More farm animals allowed on small lots in Viking

OKEECHOBEE — Those who own 1.25-acre lots in the Viking area in Okeechobee County may keep various combinations of farm animals on their property under guidelines approved Sept. 11 by the …

More Community

Current conditions
Observed from: Okeechobee County Airport
Fair, 79 °F
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Get the full forecast
Read Lake Okeechobee News

E-edition

Read the latest print edition here.

View this issue

Browse other issues

Read Lake Okeechobee Real Estate Magazine

E-edition

Read the latest print edition here.

View this issue

Browse other issues

Lake levels
15.15 feet
Last year: 13.85 feet
Depth given in feet above sea level.
Water Flow Chart
Police/Fire
OCSO looking for owner of a boat and van at Lock 7.
The Okeechobee Fire Report for week of Sept. 14
OKEECHOBEE — After carrying some items from her 2019 Jeep into her office and then coming back outside, a woman looked up to see her vehicle being driven out of the parking lot, traveling towards …
A 14-year-old girl was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony after reportedly brandishing a potato peeler last weekend.
SOUTH BAY — Two arrests have been made in connection with a June 8 fatal shooting in South Bay. On June 8, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of …

More Police/Fire

Government
OKEECHOBEE — Sandra Pearce, owner of Sandra Pearce Photography, appeared before the Okeechobee County commissioners at their Sept. 17 meeting to dispute the requirement for a home-based …
FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area …
Having an accurate census count is important to our community, and local businesses can help make this happen. Celia and Joe Ward-Wallace, who own South LA Cafe, are passionate …

More Government

Schools
Central Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Sept. 8.
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — Central Elementary School congratulates their Students of the Week for the week of Aug. 27. Pictured in no particular order: Isabella Spencer, …
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — Central Elementary School congratulates their Students of the Week for the week of Aug. 31. In no particular order: Paigelynn Elizabeth Green, …

More Schools

Sports

More Sports

More Human Interest

Veterans

Anonymous guardian creates $10K matching challenge for Honor Flights

STUART — Southeast Florida Honor Flight usually takes to the skies four times per year to bring local WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to …

Dean twins: ‘You were going to fight us both’

Special to the Lake Okeechobee NewsAfter he left the Air Force, Veteran Bob Dean worked for the United States Post Office for 40 years. OKEECHOBEE — Last week, we introduced identical twins, James …

Veterans James and Robert Dean are twins

OKEECHOBEE — Known to friends and family as Jimmy and Bobby or Bob, identical twins James and Robert Dean were born in Kentucky but moved to Okeechobee in the 1950s with their family. Their father …

West Palm Beach VA earns 2020 ‘LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader’ designation

WEST PALM BEACH — The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center has been designated as a 2020 Leader in LGBTQ Health Care Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). The designation was …

More Veterans

Find Us On Facebook
Facebook
Opinion
Letter to the Editor In order to promote awareness of the upcoming 15th Annual Okeechobee Blood Roundup to be held at the Freshman Campus Auditorium on Nov. 21 and 22, we share stories of local …
By Jennifer MulveySpecial to the Lake Okeechobee News My first experience losing a family member to suicide was on Sept. 15, 1987, when I lost my aunt at the age of 28. I remembered feeling shocked …

More Opinion

Business
“What can we do in the short term to limit the impact this is having on our lives?” Sen. Marco Rubio asked in a Sept. 1 webinar about Florida’s economic relaunch with the Florida Chamber of …
OKEECHOBEE — According to data released by the United States Treasury Department and Small Business Administration (SBA), local dairies in Okeechobee were able to receive some much needed …
Waste Management has been recognized by 3BL Media with its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking.
OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee County has partnered with the Okeechobee County Economic Development Corporation (OCEDC) to provide these RELIEF funds to businesses who have suffered due to the required …

More Business

Health
The Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Brain Bus is here to help. This statewide outreach initiative raises awareness about Alzheimer’s and related dementia from any device connected to the internet.
County health departments in Florida are urging residents to contact their health care provider or pharmacy to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible.
Storms can cause flooding. Skin contact with flood waters alone does not pose a serious health risk.

More Health

Business Insights
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and April 19th thru April 25th is National Volunteer Appreciation Week.  Normally this month would be full of public awareness and volunteer …
OKEECHOBEE -- To help those over age 65 who are more at risk of serious complications should they contract the COVID-19 virus, some stores are offering reserved shopping time for seniors. Allowing …
When Vicky S. was exploring end-of-life services for her husband, she wanted someone who would provide high-quality and compassionate care while respecting his wishes and hers. Her husband …

More Business Insights

Entertainment

Labor Day festival, rodeo set

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Main Street has announced the Labor Day Parade will take place on Monday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. The parade will follow the regular parade route. starting at the Aldi …

Fair Eats Drive-Thru event planned for Labor Day weekend

WEST PALM BEACH — It’s back! The third “Fair Eats Drive-Thru” event hosted by the South Florida Fair is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. The third event will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., …
Tips On Trips

Time To Hit The Open Road? Rent An RV!

(NAPSI)—Consumer preferences have changed drastically since the start of the pandemic, with travel being no exception. Thousands of Americans have opted out of airline tickets and hotel …

More Entertainment

Traffic & Road Work

Traffic advisory: Intermittent lane closures on SR 70 over the Kissimmee River Bridge

OKEECHOBEE — Intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures will occur on State Road 70 over the Kissimmee River bridge on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Okeechobee …

FDOT delays plans for SR 710 bypass

OKEECHOBEE — Plans for the State Road 710 extension (sometimes called the “bypass”) have been pushed back to 2031. At the Sept. 11 meeting of the Okeechobee County commissioners, …

Okeechobee County RoadWatch Report for week of Sept. 13

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones. …

More Traffic

State

FWC virtual meeting Oct. 7-8 open to the public

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet virtually Oct. 7 and 8 beginning at 9 a.m. ET each day.

FPUC’s Hurricane Michael settlement hearing

The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will conduct a hearing on Monday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. to consider a settlement agreement for Florida Public Utilities Company’s Hurricane Michael cost recovery.

More State

National & World

Department of Labor revises regulations to clarify paid leave requirements under the FFCRA

WASHINGTON, DC — On Sept. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) posted revisions to regulations that implemented the paid sick leave and expanded family and medical …

Disney criticized for filming 'Mulan' in China's Xinjiang

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Disney is under fire for filming part of its live-action reboot “Mulan” in Xinjiang, the region in China where the government has been accused of human rights abuses …

More Nation & World

Tech News
For many in the American countryside, signals from space have been most welcome for some time. That’s because, in many places, that’s the best way to get Internet service …
(NAPSI)—You may know regular exercise and physical activity enhance your physical health and emotional well-being, boost your energy level and quality of life, but recent developments in fitness …

More Tech News

Special Sections