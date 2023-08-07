South Central Florida Life
health

Food safety: Remember the 2-hour rule

Food safety matters to us all. Engaging in safe food handling procedures can prevent...

Yoga for Life: Yoga healing of the body and mind

Yoga is a “mobile” practice that you take with you and apply in daily functions such as cleaning...

Yoga for Life: Half Moon - a challenging yoga posture

Individuals grow physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually at different stages.

Current conditions
Observed from: Okeechobee County Airport
Fair, 64 °F
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Get the full forecast
Human Interest

Two and a half centuries of legends from Boston to Fort Basinger

I was recently asked to tell the story of the Pearce-Lockett Liberty Tree at Pearce Homestead in Fort Basinger...

Trot for Toys raises money for Shop With a Cop

OKEECHOBEE – Trot for Toys, an annual fundraiser for Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Shop With A Cop program ...

Community
According to NFPA data, candles accounted for an annual average of 7,400 home fires...
Start Giving Season early this year by participating in UF/IFAS Extension’s 2023 Peanut Butter Challenge throughout October.
The annual Fish Art Contest is now open!

Lake Okeechobee
USACE announces hybrid meeting and opens comment on EIS for LOCAR
Signs to warn of hazards in Kissimmee River
Highlands County reservoir to store water north of Lake O

Police/Fire
DESOTO COUNTY -- A Lake Placid driver was killed and a passenger seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on SR 70 ...
On Oct. 26, the U.S Postal Service (USPS) and U.S. Postal Inspection Service (Inspection Service) provided an update...
After an exhaustive criminal investigation into a June 28, 2023, single vehicle crash on State Road 70 …
The main objective when FWC officers are on water patrol is to keep boaters safe.

Opinion
Was it Jay Leno who said “if God wanted us to vote, he would have given us candidates”?
American school children are taught that they are being raised in a democracy...

Weather
The haze over Central Florida on Tuesday was the result of wildfires more than 1,000 miles away, according to the National Weather Service.

Schools
Florida roads are about to get more crowded - and hazardous - as 2.8 million students prepare to return to school.
South Florida State College (SFSC) honored 22 Associate in Science degree in Nursing (ADN) students in a traditional pinning ceremony...

Sports

Government
Common Cause Florida to take the stand in case challenging the silencing of black voters

Trial over Gov. DeSantis’ voting map set to begins Sept. 26

Common Cause Florida went to court in the trial over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional voting map...

Scott asks officials, public to speak out against hate

Florida Senator Rick Scott says everyone should speak out against hate speech.

Postal service is closed on Monday, June 19

Postal Service retail locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery except for...

Health

State leaders call for safety awareness on hot cars

Leaving a child in a hot car may seem inconceivable by a parent, but it happens, and the results are often deadly.

Back-to-School sun protection tips from the Skin Cancer Foundation

The Skin Cancer Foundation offers recommendations for keeping children sun-safe during the school year.

Reducing stigma surrounding mental illness

Stigma, in the context of mental illness, refers to the negative attitudes, stereotypes, and discrimination

Business
The BBB Scam Prevention Guide provides a wide range of resources such as motion...
CareerSource Heartland (CSH) is seeking nominations to fill a private business member seat...
UF/IFAS is the second-largest contributor to UF’s record-breaking $1.25 billion...
Florida gas prices are moving lower. The state average dropped 8 cents per gallon...

Veterans

Opinion
Florida landed in the bottom six states in the country, earning a F.
A new political home for the millions of Americans who no longer see themselves represented...
At a time when the desire for better government is on the minds of people the world over,...

Traffic & Road Work
The following column is the Road Watch report for Highlands County for the week beginning Sunday, Oct. 29...
Road Watch report for Highlands County for the week beginning Sunday, Oct. 15.
The following column is the Road Watch report for Highlands County for the week beginning Sunday, Oct. 8...

Entertainment

Exile makes its debut appearance at the Wildstein Center

Agriculture
Joseph Wilson is newly appointed Vice President of Land Assets and Strategic Planning for Lykes Bros. Inc.

Lykes Bros. Inc. grows its leadership team

Lykes Bros. Inc. CEO Johnnie James Jr. is pleased to announce the appointment...

UF/IFAS considers fertilizer recommendations for hemp production

The hemp provisional nutrient management recommendations are now open for public comments...

Wildlife & Environment

Share a moving moment with a manatee adoption

Adoptions offer a unique opportunity for individuals to symbolically adopt a real manatee...

Okeechobee County Commission opposes site planned for water treatment project

County Commissioners continue their opposition to the SFWMD plan for the Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment …

State News
MasTec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $14.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based …

Xenia Hotels & Resorts: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TopBuild: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

National and World
Gaza's phone and internet connections are cut off again, as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants

Palestinians reported another widespread outage of internet and phone service in Gaza. Wednesday's outage came hours after Israeli airstrikes leveled apartment buildings and as ground troops battled …

Belarusians who fled repression face new hurdles as they try to rebuild their lives abroad

Hungary bans teenagers from visiting World Press Photo exhibition over display of LGBTQ+ images

