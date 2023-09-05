South Central Florida Life

Jo Alice Warf

Posted 9/5/23

Jo Alice Warf, 91, of Okeechobee, FL passed away peacefully on August 24, 2023

Posted

Jo Alice Warf, 91, of Okeechobee, FL passed away peacefully on August 24, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Alice was born in Dunklin County, Township Independence, Missouri on November 20, 1931 to Lacy and Gladys Luna. Alice loved traveling, listening to live music, baseball and golf. She was a treasured friend and loved spending time with her family. She attended the Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene. Alic e is survived by her children, son, Sherman Leonard Vinson and wife, Joanne of Campbell, Missouri and daughter, Martha Phillips of P ort St. Lucie, FL. She will be greatly missed by sister, Linda Luna Goble and husband, Pat; her 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Lacy and Gladys Luna; and other family members including, Sherman and James Luna; Michael Vinson and Jerry Phillips. Services will be held privately by her family.

