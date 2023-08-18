Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
Okeechobee —Nellie Joyce Bobst, 76, died Saturday,August 12, 2023.
Nellie Joyce Bobst, 76, died Saturday, August 12, 2023. She was born July 13, 1947 in Portageville, Missouri to Thurman and Vennie (Crews) Parson.
A resident of Okeechobee for six years, she spent the last six years in Sebring. She enjoyed attending church, listening to music, and gardening flowers. She loved the Lord Jesus who was her personal savior.
Mrs. Bobst was preceded in death by her daughter, Aman-da Rene Bobst; son, David Eugene Bobst, Jr.; mother, Vennie Edith Parson; father, Thurman Alexander Parson; and brother, Eugene Parson.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, David Eugene Bobst, of Sebring; sons, Jeffery Bobst (Ruth) and Gary Bobst (Rhonda),
all of Okeechobee; five grandchildren: Jeffery Bobst, Luke Bobst, Alexander Bobst, Angelica Blackburn, Gary Bobst; seven
great-grandchildren: Jeffery, Cameron, Malachi, Matthew, Luke, Niklaus, and Jade; brother, Darrell Parson; sisters, Cheryl Cleveria, Gay White, Sandra Langley (Lyn Wood), and Debra Hollon (Robert); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Ruth and Jeff’s home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFu-neralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 N. Parrott Ave., Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.