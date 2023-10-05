Zella Kirk

Celebrate your loved one’s life in a way that’s as independent as they were – in the Lake Okeechobee News and Caloosa Belle Independent and SouthCentralFloridaLife.com. Share fond memories, photos and information on celebrations of life using our easy, step-by-step process.
October 17, 1940 - October 4, 2023
Zella Dempsey Kirk passed away on October 4, 2023 at the age of 83. Born in Holden, WV, Zella earned her bachelors degree from Marshall University at the age of 19 and began teaching high school in West Virginia. She later earned her Master’s degree from Marshall as well.
Upon marrying her husband, James Kirk, they moved south to Okeechobee to start a life of service to the community. For Zella, this involved being a teacher, guidance counselor, and assistant superintendent for Okeechobee Schools, as well as a teacher at Indian River Community College. Her work laid the foundation for generations of students to become positive inﬂ uences on their community.
Zella will be remembered for her strength of character, witty sense of humor, and love for her friends and family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Kirk; her three daughters, Georganna Kirk, Barbara Hill (Chris), Joyce Miyamasu (Myles); 11 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.